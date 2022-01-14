PITTSFIELD — Kaci Nowicki has been promoted to assistant vice president/residential lending at Greylock Federal Credit Union. She started with Greylock in 2013, as a mortgage closer.
In her new role, Nowicki will manage the credit union’s mortgage closing and processing groups. She started her banking career as a teller at an area bank.
Nowicki holds a bachelor’s degree in business studies/business finance from Southern New Hampshire University. She lives in Windsor with her husband, Matthew, and their daughter, Nora.