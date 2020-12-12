BENNINGTON, Vt. — Adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner Brittany D. Canfield has joined the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation, which is part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Canfield received her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Massachusetts in May. She holds two bachelor’s degrees: one in nursing from the University of Maine, and one in kinesiology from the University of Massachusetts.
Canfield has worked as a registered nurse at the Central Vermont Medical Center’s walk-in clinic since September 2019, and served on the health system’s Coronavirus Mobile Testing team.