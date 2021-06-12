BENNINGTON, Vt. — Family nurse practitioner Sophie Jannen, who has several ties to Berkshire County, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Jannen earned a master’s degree in nursing from Simmons University in 2020. She received her bachelor’s in nursing from Northeastern University.
In addition, she holds a bachelor’s in psychology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and an associate’s degree from Berkshire Community College.
She is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Jannen has worked in the emergency department at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield since 2018. She also has worked in the Medical/Surgical/ICU department at SVMC and volunteers at the Bennington Free Clinic.