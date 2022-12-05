Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Medical Central give facility high marks in job satisfaction survey

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Nurses from Southwestern Vermont Medical Central scored higher than the national average in all categories on the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators Survey, which measures job satisfaction.
Nurses from all departments rated the practice environment, staff participation in policy decisions, accessibility of chief nursing officer, job enjoyment, administration’s demonstrated response to employee concerns, recognition for a job well done, adequate staffing and resources, nurse-physician working relationships, autonomy, and other factors. The nurses participated in the survey in August.
SVMC’s nurses rated the hospital particularly high in a category designed to determine their satisfaction with their role in making important decisions about care.