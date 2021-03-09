NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has an outlet in North Adams, supported the 142 communities in which it operates stores with $25 million in financial and product donations in 2020.
The contributions were made in support of the Rhode Island-based chain’s eight primary areas of focus: feeding the hungry, helping the homeless, assisting veterans and military families, aiding animal rescue, caring for children, advancing health care, supporting the arts and promoting learning, and new programs specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company distributed $15 million in personal protective equipment to school systems, hospitals and other health care facilities, and police and fire departments across New England and the Northeast.