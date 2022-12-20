Ocean State Job Lot donates ability-inclusive dolls to organizations in four states

NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, recently donated more than 1,600 ability-inclusive dolls to veterans organizations, military hospitals and medical nonprofits, including Disabled American Veterans agencies in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The dolls, manufactured by Sew Dolling in East Greenwich, R.I., were created by Susan and Don Svendsen to teach disability awareness and inclusivity, and to help children and individuals with special needs cope and adapt to the changing world around them.
An additional 720 dolls will be distributed through a partnership with the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation during the holidays to veterans and active-duty military families.