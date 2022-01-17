NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, collected 47,500 winter coats to donate to veterans in need this winter through its 2021 “Buy, Get, Give” program.
The program, which took place from late October until the end of last year, encouraged customers at each of the Rhode Island-based chain’s 147 stores across the Northeast to buy a quality, brand-name men’s or women’s coat for $40 and give it back to the store for donation to a veteran. Each customer who purchased a coat received a $40 gift card for a future purchase, which effectively allowed customers to donate the winter coats for free.
The program collected 5,000 more coats than it did in 2020. The coats will be distributed to veterans organizations in nine states. More than 150,000 winter coats have been donated to veterans in need since Ocean State Job Lot started the program five years ago.