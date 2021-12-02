NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot will hold an in-person hiring event at its North Adams store from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. It will coincide with similar in-person hiring events at all the Rhode Island-based discount retail chain's 147 stores across the Northeast.
Candidates who attend can learn more about career opportunities, part-time and full-time benefits, a 30 percent associate store discount, a cash bonus referral program and opportunities for store leadership, as well as supervisory, full-time and part-time store positions.
Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting on-the-spot interviews for all positions during the event.
Applicants from community-based organizations are encouraged to attend. Candidates who cannot attend but are interested in part-time, full-time and seasonal positions can visit oceanstatejoblot.com/careers to apply.