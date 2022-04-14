NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting a hiring event at its store in North Adams, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 and April 23.
No reservations are required; those interested can apply at their local store. OSJL will offer on-the-spot interviews for all positions during the event.
OSJL encourages applicants from community-based organizations. Candidates who cannot attend the event but are interested in part-time, full-time and seasonal positions may visit oceanstatejoblot.com/careers to apply.