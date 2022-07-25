Ocean State Job Lot to help raise funds for children in need

NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, recently launched its “Building Brighter Futures” fundraising campaign to help children in need throughout the region.
During the campaign, the company will collect customer donations at each of its stores’ checkout registers and on its website at oceanstatejoblot.com/building-brighter-futures, to directly support local organizations that help children in the Northeast struggling with food insecurity, barriers to resources like clothing, and a range of mental health and developmental challenges. One hundred percent of every dollar collected during the course of the campaign will go toward these efforts.
The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation partners with a network of community organizations to support as many children as possible.