NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, has donated six tractor-trailer loads of health and hygiene products, nutritious food, warm clothing and frontline medical supplies for Ukrainian refugee efforts through its “Relief for Ukraine” program.
The program, which began March 1, is being hosted at each of the Rhode Island-based retailer's 147 stores, with customers asked to make monetary donations. The medical supplies are being supplied in conjunction with Partners for World Health, which is based in Portland, Maine.