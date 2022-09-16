Ocean State Job Lot receives Global Sustainability Leadership Award

NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, has been honored with a 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group.
The awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.
In 2018, in an effort to lower their carbon footprint, the company made a $2 million investment to revamp its distribution center and a $12 million investment to replace the lighting in all of its store locations.
As a direct result of energy modernization and a complete LED rollout, the company reduced its overall energy consumption by 17.4 million kilowatt hours in just one year. It also instituted a successful recycling program across all offices, facilities, and stores, which generated $1.14 million in revenue in 2021 and made it a net zero waste company.