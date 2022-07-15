NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, finished in first place in the enterprise business category at the inaugural Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America Awards, which took place recently in New York City.
The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognizes forward-thinking and people-first organizations. The companies that earned distinction were evaluated in six main categories: culture and purpose; leadership; well-being; inclusion; communication and experience.
The Rhode Island-company also finished first in culture and purpose, leadership and employee experience.
According to the Inspiring Workplace Awards judges, OSJL’s strongest award element was the company’s inclusivity.