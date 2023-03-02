Cindy Bartlett has been teaching skiing at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area for 40 years; here's what she wants you to know about learning the sport

PITTSFIELD — Many of Cindy Bartlett's pivotal life moments have occurred on a ski slope.
She started skiing at 7, began teaching at 14, even met her future husband on the slopes. All of these events originated at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield. She's still involved at Bousquet as the area's ski and ride school director. She recently received her 40-year pin from two of the country's leading ski instructional organizations. Her students over that time span have ranged in age from 2 to 75.
We spoke with the Richmond resident recently about being a ski instructor, her love for the sport and her relationship with Bousquet.
Q: You were 7 when you first learned to ski. How did that come about?
A: My dad skied for his high school in Maine, and after the Vietnam War he got stationed here in Pittsfield at the old Naval Reserve on Onota Street. He wanted me to learn how to ski so he would bring me into the parking lot at Bousquet and buy me a lift ticket. He said if I taught myself how to turn he would buy me lessons. So I started taking lessons the next year when I was 8. I took lessons until I was 14 when I tried out for the race team.
Q: Why did you start teaching when you were 14?
A: On Jan. 1 of that year I got into kind of a bad ski accident with a racer. I didn't want to race anymore, and they didn't know if I would want to ski again. They got one of the instructors to take me up the hill. He got me to ski down the hill. My father talked to Court McDermott (Bousquet's then-ski school director) and said, "She's not going to be on the race team, but she needs something to do." And Court said, "If she wants to pick up little kids on the beginner hill she can do that."
Q: What's it like to be a 14-year-old ski instructor?
A: My forte back then was the crying, screaming little kid who didn't want to ski. We would line up in a line and Court would call you out for your lesson. Every time there was a crying 3- or 4-year-old, everyone in line would turn around and look at me and sure enough Court would say, "Cindy!"
Q: Looking back, teaching at that age must have been good preparation for what was to come.
A: You know it took a sort of insecure young girl and gave me confidence. I've used the skills that I learned back when I worked for Court throughout my whole entire life. How to deal with different kinds of people, how to express myself the right way, customer service. There's no better feeling in the world than when you have a student that's struggling and all of a sudden it clicks and they get it. They get that big smile on their face, and you just think, "I made that person's day." It's kind of a great feeling to pass on this passion that you have for sliding on the snow to somebody else.
Q: Who are the hardest people to teach?
A: The hardest people to teach I think are the new youth who really don't do anything physical. They spend a lot of time playing video games and a lot of time indoors, and they don't have that awareness of their body that we had growing up and playing until the street lights went on.
Q: So how do you teach them?
A: You just keep demonstrating. It depends, right? You've got your thinker, your watcher, your doer. You just try and find out what kind of learner they are. You demonstrate it five different ways, you explain it five different ways. You just take it slow and make them comfortable. Even if you get one movement or one thing that they can master you've done your job for the day.
Q: Who are the easiest to teach?
A: Anybody that's enthusiastic about learning. They’re doing it because they want to do it. Lots of times we have kids that want to try it, but it’s more or less mom and dad’s idea and they're not sold. We try and sell it but sometimes we're not successful.
Q: What do you need to know to be a ski instructor?
A: There is a lot to learn. The more that you do it — I call it your bag of tricks — you have in your pocket to pull out. You have to have a personality. You can't teach that, right? You can't be shy. You have to be able to communicate with people, and that's a hard skill to teach.
I have a lot of high school kids who work for me and they're amazing. We have them do eight hours of indoor training and eight hours of on-snow training before they even teach. They also take courses through the PSIA (Professional Ski Instructors of America) and the AASI (American Association of Snowboard Instructors). They take online courses through them and then we do continual training throughout the season.
Q: How long does it take the average person to learn how to ski?
A: If depends on the person. Sometimes it depends on the conditions. It can depend on the weather. It can depend on the level of fitness in the person. It can depend on what level of determination they have.
People call us all the time, and they say, "Well, if I take one lesson and then I go up the chairlift ... ." And I say sometimes that happens, but not very often. We have had people, cross-country skiers, hockey players, who've taken a lesson and picked it up very quickly.
Q: Does it help to have done another sport when you're learning to be a skier?
A: I always ask my students if they've played another sport because then I can relate some of the movements and some of the balance from the sport that they play. Hockey players have edges on their skates. You have edges on your skis. You can take a soccer player, a tennis player, a basketball player, ask them what position they are standing in when they're going to receive the ball, and they're in a really good athletic stance. I ride horses. There are people who take lessons who ride horses. You wouldn't think there wasn't a lot to crossover there but there is.
Q: When you started skiing as a young girl did you ever think you'd still be doing this 40 years later?
A: Absolutely not. I was a pretty good student in high school. If I had applied myself more I probably would have been an "A" student. I wanted to be a veterinarian when I grew up. Then I took a ski trip out to Heavenly Valley in California (at age 18). That was what I wanted to do.
Q: What do you like the most about skiing?
A: When I'm on my skis I can forget about everything. Trying to chase that perfect turn is something I really love. I just love being outside. People will see me here skiing by myself. I get to put my headphones in. Even if I only get to take three runs (down the mountain), it makes everything better.
Q: How did you meet your husband at Bousquet?
A: He asked me if I ever get a day off. And I said, "No, I never get a day off." And then I took a day off and I said, "Hey, we're going to Killington. Do you want to go?" We went skiing that day. That was January. We were engaged in April. We were married the following January. You know you've got to get married when it's winter time. That was 39 years ago.
We are extremely lucky that Bousquet is still in Pittsfield. I can't say enough about Dave Mixer and Mill Town (Capital) taking this over and keeping it in Berkshire County. It was getting pretty rough there toward the end. I would have hated to see it shut down and go the way of Brodie (Mountain ski area in Hancock, which closed in 2002).
Q: You didn't get married at the ski area did you?
A: No, we didn't get married at Bousquet. But it was snowing on the day we got married.