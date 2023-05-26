Shirley Lafave has had several jobs, but none as rewarding as a home health care professional

PITTSFIELD — One summer when her husband was serving in the Air Force, Shirley Lafave returned to the Berkshires to take care of her mother who was ill.
She was so good as a caregiver that her mother's visiting nurses thought she worked for a home care agency,
She didn't then. But she does now.
Lafave has spent the last decade as a home health care professional for Home Instead, a senior care agency with an office in Pittsfield. The company provides assistance to seniors with health issues who frequently require home care.
We talked with Lafave recently about her profession.
Q: How did you become a home health care professional?
A: There’s a couple of reasons. One, my husband and I were originally from here and we spent 25 years in the military so I always had retail jobs and stuff like that. When we moved back here I wanted to find something in retirement because I wasn't moving anymore.
I wanted to pick something that had good job security for a longer period of time that I knew would continue to grow. Health care is certainly in that category especially with the elderly. There's a lot of baby boomers and they're all going to get older eventually and need some help.
Q: Was it home care you wanted to do or just something in health care in general?
A: [Home care] really. One summer when my mom was very ill I came home and spent a summer taking care of my mom and dad doing all the same things I do now for Home Instead. While I was doing that my mom had lots of visiting nurses coming and going doing things like they do now for other people. They noticed what I was doing, taking care of the laundry and the medication and the meal prep and stuff. They thought I already worked for an agency
They asked me what agency I worked with and I said I don’t know what you’re talking about. So they kind of enlightened me that there was such a job like this out there. They seemed to think I was pretty good at it even though I didn’t know about it. So I kind of thought if I was good at it then I’m probably good at it anyway.
Q: How do you become a home health care professional? Is there education involved?
A: Not like a college education, no. The Home Instead agency does all the training. I did it so long ago that I don’t remember how long it took, but it was maybe four or five weeks a couple of times a week for all kinds of sessions. You learned more like how to change the sheets on a bed with somebody actually in it, stuff like that, because we’re not medically trained. We’re just trained in the basics like first aid and how to do basic care for people. We have training every month about different topics, like Alzheimer's [disease] or dementia or terminal illnesses. There’s ongoing training as well as the initial training.
Q: What's it like working with elderly people who are physically or mentally disabled?
A: Some people need more help than others. Whatever their ailment is and wherever they are in their stage of life their medical condition might determine what they can or cannot do as well. Sometimes at the beginning when I first go there they don’t really want help. It's “I can do it,” those kind of things. You have to go carefully into helping. Most of the time you make some kind of relationship. I usually share a little bit about myself. I talk about my time away from here in the military.
A lot of people that I’ve cared for, especially gentlemen, have had military experience themselves because of World War II, the Korean War or Vietnam. We kind of connect in that way. Then they are a little bit more open to having me do things. Sometimes it takes a little while. The patience is very important.
Q: How do you deal with clients who resist your help?
A: I just pretend that they didn't say whatever they said. You kind of redirect them, move them to a different situation. For example, if someone says I don't want to shower — dementia patients often don't like water — I just kind of say well if we do it quick than we can go do something else like I promise a ride, go have ice cream, have a cookie. Get them to think about something else instead of what they don't want to do.
Q: Is it almost like dealing with children?
A: You're exactly right. To be fair though with dementia that's what happens. Especially Alzheimer's. Their brains start going back to being a child. A lot of the time they might not remember you because you're too current. You're too recent. Their brains are going backward to when they were 7 or 8 maybe. That's why they might think that you're their chum from when they were riding bikes. They don't see things in the same way that we do anymore.
Q: Give me an example
A: Several years ago I had a client and most of the time she was very docile and fine. Sometimes she would get out of the chair and we'd start walking down the hallway. Like anyone's house she has pictures on the wall or photographs of people around, She would often stop at this one picture. It was a picture of a lake and a bunch of trees and a picnic table. There were no people in the picture. She would always say," I went there with my friend Susie." There's no people in there, so I don't know who Susie is.
I'd say, 'Oh, I don't think I've met Susie." She would say, "well, Susie comes over every day and we ride bikes." So I knew that she was going back into her childhood. I asked her daughter about that picture in the hallway and she told me her mom's house used to be on the lake, that's a picture of the lake from her back porch. So she knew the picture of that place, but it was a place she hadn't been to since she was a kid. It's kind of remarkable what these little things spark.
The other thing with dementia patients: you don't ever argue with them. You agree with them even if you know in your head that there is no Susie. You just have to let them have their memory, have their moment.
Q: What's the best part of your job?
A: Learning and hearing all of the really cool life stories that people can share with you.
Q: What's the hardest part?
A: I guess you could say when they die.
Q: Why?
A: Because I miss them. We spend every day of the week together or every couple of days together for a year or two or three. I miss them like I'd miss anybody who was my friend.
Q: Do you mourn your clients after they're gone?
A: Yes. I remember all of my clients. I could tell you all their names and what their ailments were and how much time I spent with them.
This one woman I was with before the pandemic, I remember her every time I'm cleaning my house. I spent a lot of time watching television programs with her, and every time I think of someone else watching those programs I think of her or the fun she made of certain commercials on TV.
Q: You must have been very close
A: When she got very ill she ended up in the hospital and I did go see her. When I went to see her she was hooked up to machines. Her son was in the room. I said do you mind if I talk with her and he said sure and I did. She grabbed my hand. I said, "it's OK you can go now, it's fine." (Her son) shouted from the other side of the room, "Mom it will be fine." I held her hand a few minutes longer and then I said I have to go. I went out the door. Before I got home the office called me to tell me that she had passed away. I helped her feel OK about going, right?
Q: How rewarding do you find your work?
A: I am so glad I'm doing this. I've done everything you could possibly think of and this is the one thing that works for me. Every single client that I've ever had is very grateful even for the simple task of me tying their shoes. They're very grateful for the help, they understand that they need it and they're very happy to have someone help them.