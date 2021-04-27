Massachusetts entrepreneurs have until Friday to apply for Walmart’s eighth open call for products made, grown or assembled in America.
Opportunities to meet one-on-one with Walmart merchants are available in all general merchandise categories, including home and sporting goods, toys, apparel, hardware, automotive and seasonal items.
For the second consecutive year, Walmart will hold its open call via a virtual format.
So far, more than 3,500 businesses have applied for the chance to pitch their products, and more than 10,300 merchant meetings have been requested for the June 30 event. Applications: Walmart-jump.com.