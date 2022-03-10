Oral surgeon joins CHP Dental

GREAT BARRINGTON — Oral surgeon Alexandre Dias has joined the dental care team at Community Health Program's Neighborhood Dental Center in Pittsfield.
Dias’ appointment comes as CHP announces a $6 million, multiyear plan to expand its dental practice network, with a goal of improving oral health care access for area residents who rely on MassHealth coverage.
Dias earned his dental medicine degree from University Vale do Rio Verde in Brazil. He completed further training in implant and oral surgery, sedation dentistry at CETRO Surgery Training Center in Brazil, as well as oral and maxillofacial surgery and traumatology training. He completed additional oral surgery training and assistance at Oral Surgery And Implants Associates of Greenville, S.C.
Dias earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University President Antonio Carlos in Brazil. He attended Cape Cod Community College for business studies. He has previously worked with Alludi Dentistry Aesthetics and Surgery and at Harbor Health Services on Boston’s South Shore, and as an oral surgeon at Claris Dentistry in Brazil.