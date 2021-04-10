GREAT BARRINGTON — Amy Brady has been named executive director of Orion, an environmental magazine published by the Orion Society, a nonprofit with offices in Northampton and Great Barrington. She will assume her new duties Wednesday.
Brady previously served as the director of corporate and foundation relations at the Pratt Institute, and also has edited and advocated for environmental writing as deputy publisher of Guernica, editor in chief of the Chicago Review of Books and columnist for Literary Hub.
She holds a doctorate in English from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
Brady’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Morning News, McSweeney’s, the Los Angeles Times, Slate, LitHub, O, The Oprah Magazine and other publications.
She has made appearances on PBS, NPR and the BBC.
Her book, “House on Fire: Dispatches from a Climate-Changed World,” is forthcoming from Catapult Press in 2022.