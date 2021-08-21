PITTSFIELD — Catheryn Chacon Ortega has been appointed to Greylock Federal Credit Union’s volunteer supervisory committee by the financial institution’s board of directors.
The supervisory committee functions as the credit union’s representative auditor for the membership and oversees compliance, policies, rules, regulations, and the performance of officials and employees.
Ortega is a senior tax accountant with Ernst & Young and earned a Master of Science degree in accounting from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2016.
She serves on the board of Berkshire Community College and co-founded Latinas-413, a coalition of women focused on the needs of Latina women.
The committee’s other members include chair Allison Bedard, Krystle A. Blake, Lori Broderick-Bean, and Bryan E. House.