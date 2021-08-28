LEE — Catheryn Chacon Ortega has been elected to the Literacy Network of South Berkshire's board of directors.
Ortega, originally from Colombia, came to the United States when she was 15 and settled with her family in Lee.
She received her associate’s degree from Berkshire Community College, and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
Ortega works at Ernst and Young as a tax accountant and serves on the board of Berkshire Community College, as well as the supervisory committee of Greylock Federal Credit Union.
She is the co-founder of Latinas-413, an organization that serves as a bridge to resources available in Berkshire County, increasing the representation of the voices, talents and interests of Latinas across the county.