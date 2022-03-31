Orthopaedic surgeon joins Berkshire Health Systems

PITTSFIELD — Dr. Khaled Instrum, a board certified and fellowship trained orthopaedic surgeon, has been appointed to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates.
Instrum has specialized training and experience in shoulder and knee surgery. He comes to the Berkshires from Holyoke Medical Center, where he had been employed since 2010.
Instrum is board certified in orthopaedic surgery and was fellowship trained in shoulder and knee surgery at the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alberta. He received his medical degree from Dalhousie Medical School in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Calgary.
Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates is an affiliate of Berkshire Health Systems and has locations in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington.