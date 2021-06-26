PITTSFIELD — Kelly Osorio recently was hired as director of financial services at Berkshire Community College. She has worked in higher education for the past 12 years, beginning her career in financial aid at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y.
Osorio most recently served as the director of financial aid at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.
Osorio holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education, with a teaching certification from the State University of New York-Brockport, and a Master of Science degree in educational psychology from Saint Rose.
One of her first accomplishments at BCC was creating a series of short videos to help new students navigate the financial aid process. She also recently launched the FAFSA Thursdays series, a virtual program led by financial aid staff who assist students with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.
Osorio resides in Danbury, Conn., with her husband and two young sons.