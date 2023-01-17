OTIS — It’s been 16 years since Andy Pyenson stopped raising chickens at his longtime business, the Otis Poultry Farm. A few years after that, his wife, Lynn Pyenson, began running the Farmington River Diner down Route 8 near the town center.

Now the couple — he is 72, she is 68 — hope to cash out on their investments of time and labor, having placed both the farm and the diner on the market.

There is interest in the diner at 119 South Main Road, which is priced at $369,000 for the post-and-beam structure on an acre in the center.

And the farm is back on the market, after a purchase-and-sale agreement fell through months ago. The would-be buyers planned to operate a marijuana cultivation and retail facility on the nearly 25-acre farm. The farm's list price is $995,000.

Both feel it's time to bow out.

“I love the place,” Lynn Pyenson said of the diner, where she works from 3:30 a.m. until close. “Don’t get me wrong. But I’m pushing 70. I’m tired.”

On some days, she runs the place alone. On days when it snows, she makes sure to feed the men who work at the nearby Commonwealth of Massachusetts Highway Department a hot breakfast early in the morning.

“I’m everybody’s mother, whether they like it or not,” Pyenson said.

The diner closed from March to July of 2020 due to the pandemic. When it reopened, Lynn Pyenson took out about half the seats, bringing the capacity from 45 to about 20, partly in deference to social distancing, but also because of the labor shortage. It’s now open Friday through Monday for breakfast and lunch.

A native of Albany, N.Y., Lynn Pyenson grew up in Mechanicville, N.Y., working at her grandfather’s restaurant, Central Dairy, and has spent most of her working life in restaurants.

The Pyensons met when she was working at the East Lee Steak House and he was, as Lynn Pyenson puts it, “the egg man.”

They married nearly 30 years ago in Otis, a second marriage for both; they have four children, four granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

Andy Pyenson is clear on his reason for seeking buyers.

“My wife and I would both like to spend some time enjoying what’s left,” he said.

The poultry farm, at 1570 North Main Road, is iconic in Otis. From Route 8, a la Burma Shave advertising, chicken coops are painted with the words “Farm Fresh Eggs Laid Here” and “Egg Eaters Make Better Lovers.”

Andy Pyenson grew up working on the farm started by his grandfather, David Pyenson, in 1904.

He now runs the sprawling country store at the Otis Poultry Farm alone, stocking pies, cookies, sweatshirts, wine, beer and local products, including cheese from Gould Farms. Chickens no longer lay eggs on the farm, but the store buys from local producers.

A restaurant on site, which Lynn Pyenson ran, closed during the pandemic and hasn’t reopened. Lynn Pyenson still uses the commercial kitchen there for catering.

Andy Pyenson said he would like to see the next owner “keep it somewhat as is, with the store, expand upon that.”

Maggie C. Merelle, real estate associate at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Great Barrington, declined to comment on the diner listing, citing interest in the property.

Farm's future

Chapin Fish and Jared Kelly, who are representing the farm through William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, and are principals of the Brockman Group in Monterey, spoke of the opportunities the farm holds for a new owner.

Any commercial operation will require a special permit, Kelly said of the farm, which went back on the market in December.

“We’re not narrowly focusing on marijuana or any one industry,” he said.

While winter is not the busiest time for commercial real estate sales, Fish said there have been nibbles. "That will quicken as we get further into winter and into spring. It really is awesome land.”

He described the terrain as “flat and gently rolling down to the road and up.” The site lies near the headwaters of the Farmington River and has considerable road frontage.

Fish said Otis is “a very innovative town,” referring to its municipally owned wind turbine.

At the diner, Lynn Pyenson does the cooking, although her husband prepares all of the bacon in the Otis Poultry Farm’s kitchens. She often puts out treats she baked on table 9, the large double booth in the center of the dining room often occupied by locals. Last Friday, the offering on the communal table was "monkey bread."

Through the years, film critic Gene Shalit, comedian and director Justin Long and bagel magnate Murray Lender have been customers of the diner.

Lynn Pyenson says that while travelers are welcome, the diner depends on the loyalty of area residents. “We do need the tourists and the second-home owners, but we can’t forget the local people.”