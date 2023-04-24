Otis Reservoir might get an outdoor ice cream stand for the summer season

OTIS — Jake Tonlino grew up in Otis eating ice cream at local businesses; now he hopes to provide that same experience to his 11-year-old daughter and friends and neighbors at Otis Reservoir.

"We're looking for a way to gather people together," Tonlino said, adding that there aren't as many opportunities today as there were when he was growing up, when there were several local stores that sold ice cream.

Just in time for the summer season, Tonlino's JBT Trust has applied for a special permit at 923 Reservoir Road and is planning to construct a 24-foot by 24-foot garage with a 10-foot by 24-foot open lean-to for outdoor seating.

The ice cream stand, if approved, will be on the front of his property.

Included in the plan is construction of a parking area with space for 24 cars and four to six vehicles with campers or boat trailers.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold the public hearing 7 p.m. May 1 virtually for the special permit for specialized retail.

In his application, Tonlino wrote that he wants to open the stand from Memorial Day to Labor Day with 15 to 20 flavors of ice cream, milk shakes, floats, bottled water and bottled soda. He plans to sell Moolicious ice cream made in Southwick.

He expects to create six to 10 part-time jobs.

“It will be a walk-through serving area to provide customers with the experience of seeing the flavors and making of the sundaes,” Tonlino wrote. “There will be no indoor seating, but we will provide a fun and inviting outdoor atmosphere to enjoy.”

“This project is being completed with intention of adding to our wonderful community and craftsmanship and final product is of utmost importance,” Tonlino wrote. “The hope is to provide the town with a place for family and friends to gather and create memories.”