NORTH ADAMS — North Point Brands, an outdoor products company located in The Norad Mill, recently hosted a fishing tournament on Cape Cod that raised $27,380 for three conservation partners, Keep Fish Wet, American Saltwater Guide Association and Stripers Forever. Those three firms received all of the proceeds from the 11th annual Cheeky Schoolie Tournament.
This year’s tournament saw record fish landed, measured and safely released on tournament day. Twenty-nine teams had more than 100 inches of fish on the scorecard, another tournament record. Each team of two anglers photographs and measures their longest 4 fish to get their total inches.
A science team from the University of Massachusetts used the tournament to kick off a multiyear study to examine how striped bass respond to catch and release.