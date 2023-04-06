After 10 years, latest owner of Joe's Diner carries its 68-year legacy into the future with pride and hard work

LEE — “One of the things you learn in the restaurant business is that you never change what works.”

That’s what Joe’s Diner owner Heather Earle says when asked why she keeps the Joe’s Diner name after owning the place for more than 10 years.

“Around here, that’s an iconic name,” she said.

When she bought the diner, Earle had been in the restaurant business for 15 years. She says she stayed in the business because she likes it.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’m good at what I do,” she said. “I’ve been doing it for 25 years. You learn different things over time, and I like the challenge.”

Not being one to watch from afar, Earle waits tables, works the counter, cooks, cleans and keeps the books, like a good owner should to foster a successful business.

This week, Earle, 51, is recovering from foot surgery, so she’s whipping around the restaurant on a one-legged scooter, kneeling on it with an elevated foot in a cast, and the other leg free to push the scooter. On a good day Joe’s Diner will serve 150 to 200 people. She doesn’t miss a beat.

“I’m not your typical girlie-girl,” she noted. “I do the work. And I won’t ask my employees to do anything I wouldn’t do. If you want to be successful, you step up to the plate and do what’s gotta get done.”

When she bought the place in January 2013, she kept a lot of the menu items and the décor. There were some changes to reflect the old-time diner era, but most of the wall hangings, daily specials and menu items are the same — as are many of the customers.

In fact, the regular customers are the ones who kept the place going during the pandemic by frequently ordering food to go, when other restaurants were not so lucky.

“It was a big deal that a lot of them came in during that time,” Earle said.

Joe’s Diner opened in 1955, in a space that was once known as Happy’s Diner, by Joseph F. Sorrentino after he left the Army.

The Sorrentino family, including his wife and their seven children, and the other employees, served the workers from all three shifts of the Eagle Mill. The diner was open 24 hours each day.

But by the late 1980s, with the paper industry slowing, Joe's Diner ended round-the-clock service and closed from midnight to 5 a.m.

In 2000, Sorrentino retired, selling the business to Joe and Pam Langlais.

Joe Langlais died in 2011. In 2013 Earle bought the place. Then Sorrentino died in 2020.

Through the years, the legacy diner has served thousands of customers from a half-dozen generations.

On Tuesday afternoon, friends Fred Lavigne and Jerry Leprevo stopped in for lunch, as they frequently do and have done for decades.

“It’s my second home,” Lavigne said, grinning.

Both of them were close to founder Joe Sorrentino.

“We were big golfing buddies,” Leprevo said. “He was a good friend and we miss him.”

They are well acquainted with the menu, which is part of the reason they keep returning.

“It’s got a diner feel and diner food,” Lavigne said. “What’s not to like?”

For Earle, Joe’s Diner is still a family affair. Her sister, Shelly Swindell, and her fiance, Sergio Fortes, work there, as do another six or so employees. Her son has been known to put in a few hours as well.

Due to a challenging labor market, the diner closes at 5 p.m., but Earle is seeking enough help to reopen for dinner during the summer.

“During the summer it’s crazy here,” she said. “It’s never-ending.”

The diner seats 41, plus three tables of four out front in the summer.

And aside from day to day business, Earle still has an eye on the road ahead.

“My goal is to make it better, make it my own,” she said. “So I’m going to be here for a while.”