The Central West Justice Center of Springfield, an affiliate of Community Legal Aid, has created a migrant and seasonal farmworkers COVID-19 relief fund to assist farmworkers experiencing financial hardship and who are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
The fund is a collaboration of Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy.
The fund is open to farmworkers who live in Massachusetts, and who work in farming and agriculture in Massachusetts and neighboring states. It aims to help farmworkers pay for rent, utility bills (such as gas, electricity or water), or moving costs.
Those wishing to apply must submit an application through organizations or agencies that work directly with farmworkers.
The center is a nonprofit organization that provides legal services to low-income people in Central and Western Massachusetts. Information: cwjustice.org.