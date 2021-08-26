GREAT BARRINGTON — Fairview Hospital will hold a special panel to discuss healthcare decision making at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the hospital. “Making Your Healthcare Wishes Known” will take place outdoors under a tent next to the doctor’s office building adjacent to the hospital at 29 Lewis Avenue.
Topics will include health care proxy rules and the importance of advance directives, MOLST and POLST orders, maintaining control at the end of life, obligations of local emergency medical technicians and ambulances when 911 is called, and emergency room and health care decision making tips.
Pre-registration, social distancing, and masks are required. Information/reservations: Jennifer Knysh, 413-854-9638.