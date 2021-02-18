PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network and the Center for Women & Enterprise will present a free online panel discussion titled “Opportunity Knocks: COVID Business Start-Ups and Expansions in Western MA” at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.
The session features four Western Massachusetts business ventures that have braved the odds by building something new over the past 11 months. Two of those four ventures and their principals are located in Berkshire County: Tamara Sime of TEC Staffing Services of Pittsfield, and John Whalan and Stephanie Hill-Manuel of Black Ice LLC, a software company in Great Barrington. Registration: http://bit.ly/msbdc-1.