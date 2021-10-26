Papa Gino's ends 47 years of pizza-making in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — After operating in Pittsfield for 47 years, Papa Gino's has closed its restaurant at 685 Merrill Road.

The Dedham-based pizza chain closed the restaurant Sunday, according to Tom Sterrett, president and COO of Papa Gino's parent company, New England Authentic Eats LLC.

The Pittsfield restaurant had been spared when the company cut the number of outlets in 2018.

After Bradlees closed in 2001 in Pittsfield, Papa Gino's was the shopping plaza's lone occupant for five years — until the center was renovated and turned into the Shops at Unkamet Brook in 2006.

The store, located in the The Shops at Unkamet Brook, had 13 employees. They have all been offered transfers to other Papa Gino's locations, the company said. Papa Gino's operates another Berkshire restaurant on American Legion Drive in North Adams.

In a statement, Sterrett said the decision to close came after "much consideration" and was done as the store's lease was coming to an end. "This move will allow us to efficiently use our resources as we look at options for future expansion," Sterrett said.

The restaurant's sign has already been removed from the exterior.

"We are grateful to the Pittsfield community for their continued support over the years," Sterrett said.

Papa Gino's origins date back to an East Boston pizzeria founded by the Valerio family in 1961. The chain changed its name to Papa Gino's in 1968, and expanded to the Berkshires when it opened its Pittsfield restaurant on Merrill Road in September 1974 in what was then the Bradlees Shopping Center.

The restaurant occupied the same space for 47 years. After Bradlees closed in 2001, Papa Gino's was the shopping plaza's lone occupant for five years until the center was renovated and turned into the Shops at Unkamet Brook in 2006.

The North Adams Papa Gino's opened in 1982. Papa Gino's operates 100 restaurants throughout New England.