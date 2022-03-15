Pappa Charlie's Deli in Williamstown is for sale

WILLIAMSTOWN — After more than 40 years of making local sandwich history, Pappa Charlie’s Deli on Spring Street is for sale.
The popular eatery at 28 Spring St. has changed hands several times since opening in the 1970s. It has served a varied crowd of Williams College students and staff, local residents, cast and crew of the Williamstown Theatre Festival and summer tourists for generations.
Celebrities who performed in the festival have eaten there, and provided autographed publicity stills to be framed and hung — and some have had sandwiches named after them.
According to Burnham Gold Real Estate agent Erin M. Scott, the asking price for the business is $149,000. The deli leases its space.
The owners, Christopher and Jennifer Karampatsos, put the business up for sale in November. They have owned it for 16 years.
Jennifer Karampatsos is the managing partner of the business, and most days she can be found working behind the counter. She noted that they were friends of the family of the previous owner, and when they heard that the business was for sale, they jumped at the chance.
“We were just out of college and looking for an opportunity, so, we decided to give it a shot,” Karampatsos said. “It’s been a great business, even during the pandemic.”
She noted that her children are getting a bit older, so, she wanted to have more time with them.
“I’m ready to be done with the restaurant thing, and have more evenings and weekends for family,” Karampatsos said. “You have to be there full time. It doesn’t run itself. After we sell, I think I’m going to take a break and figure out my next step.”
The restaurant started as a diner on Main Street in 1976, under original owner Charlie Nikitas, she recalled. There have been three or four other owners through the years, as its legend kept growing.
Most of the photos on the walls went up before their time, but while the Karampatsoses owned the place, actors Neil Patrick Harris, Steven Weber and Kate Burton stopped in to eat. Their photos went up, and they were honored with sandwiches named after them.
Bradley Cooper stopped in for a bit. He didn’t eat during his visit, but he was fine with having his photo on the wall and having a sandwich named for him.
“He was really very nice,” Karampatsos said. “And he was all excited to have his own sandwich.”
Summer is the busiest season, and it starts on graduation weekend. Then comes alumni weekend and the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which all generate plenty of business. But, even in winter, there frequently are folks lined up to place an order.
The deli employs three full-time and four part-time workers, mostly locals, sometimes college students.
“We’d love to have someone buy the place and keep it the same, but ultimately, it’s up to the new owners,” Karampatsos said. “We shall see.”