BOSTON — The Massachusetts Competitive Partnership has partnered with the Center for Women and Enterprise to build the CWE Hub, a statewide network of resources for women entrepreneurs across the state.
The program's goal is to fill the support gaps that currently exist for women across Massachusetts as they start and build their own companies. The CWE Hub will provide training and technical assistance resources, content experts, corporations and business owners ready to support — and do business with — women entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on immigrant, BIPOC, Gateway communities and rural businesses. Regional needs will be served by dedicated CWE staff members.
MACP and CWE aim to launch the statewide component of the CWE Hub by June 2022. Once fully activated, success of the CWE Hub will be measured online and on the ground, paying close attention to the number of CWE Hub participants’ business starts, revenue growth and jobs created. Information: Masscompetes.org, cweonline.org.