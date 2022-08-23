Pathlight earns three-year accreditation for its adult family care program

PITTSFIELD — Pathlight, which has offices in Pittsfield, Springfield, Northampton and Greenfield, has received a three-year accreditation for its adult family care program.
It is the second consecutive three-year accreditation that this program has received from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Pathlight has supported people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Western Massachusetts since 1952.
The adult family care program, also known as adult foster care, allows teens and adults with disabilities who need assistance with personal care tasks to stay in their home and in the community with a qualified and approved caregiver.