BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. Angela Theiss has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Pathology and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Theiss earned her medical degree at the Marshall University School of Medicine in West Virginia and her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Montana, Missoula. She completed both her residency and a cytology fellowship at the University of Vermont, where she was the assistant medical director of microbiology for 2018–2019. She is board certified in anatomical and clinical pathology and in cytology by the American Board of Pathology.