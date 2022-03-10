<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pathologist joins Vermont medical center

Leslie Allan Dowd Photo

Leslie Allan Dowd

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SOUTHWESTERN VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. Leslie Allan Dowd has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Pathology and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.

Dowd earned his medical degree at the New York Medical College and his bachelor’s degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He completed a pathology internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital and his residency at the University of California, Davis. He is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology.

He most recently served as a pathologist at Morton Hospital in Taunton, Mass., and Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Mass.

