Pathologist joins Vermont medical center

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. Leslie Allan Dowd has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Pathology and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Dowd earned his medical degree at the New York Medical College and his bachelor’s degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He completed a pathology internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital and his residency at the University of California, Davis. He is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology.
He most recently served as a pathologist at Morton Hospital in Taunton, Mass., and Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Mass.