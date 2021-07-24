BENNINGTON, Vt. — Family nurse practitioner Lisa Patorti has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Patorti worked as a triage nurse for Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region from 2016 to 2019, and as an office RN for Advanced Ankle & Foot from 2015 to 2016.
Since 2001, she and her family have operated four residential care homes through Our House Residential Care Homes in Rutland.
Patorti holds a master's degree in nursing from Purdue University Global. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Kaplan University.
She attended Vermont Technical College in Bennington for her registered nurse and licensed practical nurse credentials.
ExpressCare recently relocated to 120 Hospital Drive.