Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick will be the keynote speaker when the New England Clean Energy Council holds its Clean Energy Back to Work Challenge Awards celebration virtually on Thursday. The finalists and category winners for the Back to Work Challenge will also be honored and recognized at the event.
The Challenge, an initiative launched to highlight innovative projects from clean energy organizations that successfully adapted their business practices amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was launched in June. The finalists were selected from 22 nominees. Eversource Energy is a finalist for the On-Premises Project Construction & Installation Award.