PITTSFIELD — Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick will be the keynote speaker when Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County honors the graduates of its Fall Accelerator Program at an in-person event Dec. 21 at the Berkshire Innovation Center. A speaker chosen by the group will also speak at the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Distribution of a $10,000 prize to the program’s 13 graduates will take place.
EforAll will graduate 13 individuals representing 12 organizations from its 12 week program, the fourth accelerator session that it has held in Berkshire County. The class will also pay tribute to the late Paula Buxbaum of North Adams, a member of the fall cohort who died in an automobile accident in October.
A light dinner will be served. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking, per the City of Pittsfield health directive. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register go to http://bit.ly/GalaShowcaseDec21.