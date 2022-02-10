Patrick's Pub will shut its doors Tuesday to prepare for transition to new ownership

PITTSFIELD — The longtime owners of Patrick's Pub will be closing the popular Park Square eatery Tuesday, to begin the transition to a new owner, according to a post on the pub's Facebook page.

Brothers David and Micah Powell, and their father, Bruce, who became partners in Patrick's 20 years ago this month, are closing to prepare for the sale of the pub to the McNinch Restaurant Group of Lenox. A closing date has yet to be scheduled, but Shana Powell, Patrick's business manager, said Thursday that the sale is expected to take place by the end of this month.

Both parties are awaiting the outcome of the state Alcohol Beverage and Control Commission's ruling on the transfer of the pub's all-alcohol seven-day restaurant license from the Powell family to the McNinch group. Pittsfield's Licensing Board voted unanimously to approve the transfer Jan. 31, according to board Chair Thomas Campoli.

In their Facebook post, the Powells said that the new ownership group's principals, John and Tucker McNinch, "are looking forward to carrying on the the Patrick's legacy and are hopeful for a quick turnover so they can be up and running as soon as possible.

"You all will be in good hands, and when the doors re-open you will see the same smiling faces that have been greeting you for years," the post states.

When asked to comment further on the post, Shana Powell told The Eagle, "it's definitely bittersweet. I'm not sure I have anything else to say right now. It's overwhelming."

"We're just processing the situation," she said. "We're happy, we're excited, we're sad; all of those things kind of jumbled together."

The Powells put Patrick's on the market in October, and had reached an agreement to sell the pub to the McNinch Restaurant Group in November. The pub has been open since 1985.

John McNinch, who owned the Olde Heritage Tavern for 21 years before selling it in April, later opened 101 Restaurant & Bar with his son on the second floor of the Holiday Inn on West Street, just across the road from Patrick's

McNinch told The Eagle last month that his group doesn’t have any special changes in mind for Patrick’s.

“We want Patrick’s to remain Patrick’s,” he said.

In their Facebook post, the Powells thanked patrons and staff for making their period of ownership successful.

"It was exactly 20 years ago this month that our family became partners in this restaurant, and it already had a storied history prior to our involvement. But what has always kept the place running even through recessions and global pandemics was our amazing staff (and) the support of our wonderful community. Through both groups of people we have made lifelong friendships and their impact on our family’s life has been immeasurable.

"We look forward to seeing you all when we stop in to grab a drink and some wings! THANK YOU!!"