State Sen. Paul Mark, business leaders, say this will be a crucial summer for the Berkshire economy

PITTSFIELD — During lunch at the Berkshire Country Club on Friday, state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, said the time is now for the region to capitalize on its economic strengths and on the remote-work boom post-pandemic.
Friday’s lunch, hosted by 1Berkshire, brought together the business community from throughout the Berkshires, as well as municipal and state officials and people who work in nonprofits and education. The all-you-can eat buffet was $20 per person, and roughly 200 people attended.
Mark said the state has been paying attention to the Berkshires, and highlighted Chapter 90 as an example.
While both chambers approved $200 million for Chapter 90, a program that facilitates local aid for transportation, as well as $150 million for transportation/infrastructure grants, the Senate’s version provides $25 million in road money expressly for rural communities.
“It pays results in a very quick turn,” he said Friday.
Mark credited Senate President Karen Spilka’s recent visit to North Adams, as well as visits to the region from Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues and Joint Committee on Transportation Chair Brendan Crighton for the state’s recent help to the region.
According to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for 2023-27, the county is facing a lack of workers in priority industries such as hospitality, and a lack of affordable housing is at least partially to blame. The report found that Berkshire County jobs decreased by 7,778 in the last five years and could lose almost 3,000 in the next five years.
Shakespeare & Company Managing Director Amy Handelsman said, “a lot of us are facing the pressures of a lack of affordable housing.” She asked Mark how he planned to address the issue.
“The Governor herself has made it a priority,” Mark said in response. “In the Senate yesterday we followed through [on] one of her priorities, which is to separate the Department of Housing from Economic Development, and create a standalone secretary of housing.”
Mark said he supports Healey’s intention to take state-owned property that is not being used and turn that into housing.
“I can think of buildings right here in Pittsfield, right in North Adams, that would be prime for that,” he added. “There also needs to be recognition that a development that could work in Pittsfield or North Adams might not work in a town like Becket or Peru.”
Former North Adams Mayor Richard Alcombright thanked Mark for his work on substance use and mental health issues, and Mark promised that there would be money in the state budget for both causes. The state House released its budget proposal this week, and the state Senate plans to take up the issue in May.
Maryann Hyatt, president of Berkshire County Arc, asked Mark about a bill that would raise the minimum salary for direct support workers, or those who work with people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.
“We are having difficulty in the Berkshires and throughout Massachusetts in attracting workers,” he said. “There is the child care element, the education element, then there’s how much we’re able to pay. … We have to make sure that we fully fund, as much as possible, the salaries of workers in organizations like Berkshire Arc.”
Top of mind Friday was the progress of the arts and culture sector’s comeback following its near-decimation by the pandemic.
“What I’m hearing right now from cultural organizations in our area is that, ‘Yeah, the COVID years were tough, and we’re making it through, but 2023 might be the year that makes or breaks us, because now we’re going to find out, are people coming back to things they used to go to, or has their behavior changed permanently?” Mark said.
“Everything’s coming back,” 1Berkshire President Jonathan Butler told The Eagle Friday. “We have this opportunity where there was a shift in the country of people moving out of urban centers and into rural places. We also have people much more routinely now entering into remote work or hybrid work settings. Those things position us well in the Berkshires.”
Butler named filling out the workforce as a challenge to the region.
“A lot of organizations and businesses aren’t at full bandwidth with hiring, offering 70 percent to 80 percent of their footprint, so this is another summer where there’s a lot of demand to be here in the Berkshires, and we know there’s some limitations based on this staffing crisis,” Butler said.
The hospitality and tourism industry could lose more jobs than any other sector in the state, according to a Special Commission on the Future of Work report.
Mark said the region needs to bring all these moving part together for a sort of sales pitch.
“We need to make sure affordable housing’s available, we need to make sure that there’s transportation systems available to get people to and from jobs, we need to make sure the infrastructure is there, but at the same time, we need to make sure that other places know we’re open for business,” Mark said. “We’re a great place to do business, to work and to live.”