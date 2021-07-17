PITTSFIELD — Dr. Nicole Y. Payne, a board-certified and fellowship-trained physiatrist, has been appointed to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and to the provider staff of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services of BMC.
Payne comes to the Berkshires from Maine, where she served with Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. She previously worked at medical centers in Georgia, Washington state, Kansas, Vermont and Tennessee.
She is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and brain injury medicine.
Payne received her medical degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, and completed her residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Toledo Medical Center.