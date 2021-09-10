PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television has announced the creation of the "Berkshire County High School Football Game of the Week" for the 2021 season. The first game takes place Friday when Pittsfield High School plays at Wahconah Regional in Dalton at 7 p.m.
Each week during the upcoming fall sports season, PCTV Sports will select one high school football game on the schedule in Berkshire County for broadcast live on Pittsfield ETV Channel 1302 in Pittsfield, the PCTV Select App, available on Roku and Apple TV, and Pittsfield Community Television's Facebook page.
PCTV will announce additional "Games of the Week" soon but will be looking to "flex" games and pick the most anticipated game in the county based on how teams are doing and, later, playoff implications. Upcoming games will be announced on PCTV’s Facebook page.