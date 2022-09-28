PCTV will hold a series of video production training classes this fall

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television will hold a six-class production training session this fall with classes scheduled to take place in October and November. Classes are free for the organization’s members, and will cost $10 per session attended for the general public
It is not required to attend every session to participate. The series will focus on “field production” and the creation of video on-location using camcorders and associated equipment.
The schedule is as follows: Video basics, Oct. 3; audio basics, Oct. 17; camcorder basics, Oct. 24; sports camcorders, Nov. 7; field accessories, Nov 14; and open studio/freeform training, Nov. 21. All classes begin at 7 p.m.
Information/registration: Matthew Tucker, engagement & experience coordinator, training@pittsfieldtv.org, 413-445-4234, ext. 0121.