PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Cable Broadcasting Inc., which operates Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM (89.7), presented several programs and community service awards recently at its annual meeting and celebration.
The Community Service Through Community Media award went to Berkshire Health Systems.
The Outstanding Member Service Award was given to Peter Mattic, who volunteered for several programs throughout the year and continues to host two radio programs on WTBR-FM,
The award for Programming Excellence in a TV Series went to Robert Wehry for his program "Wehry Weekly History & Entertainment News."
The award for Programming Excellence in a TV Special went to Town Players of Pittsfield for "Christmastime in the City." The program is typically a live stage performance. Because of COVID-19, the Town Players of Pittsfield moved the annual event to a community television production. The program was previously also honored nationally by the Alliance for Community Media.