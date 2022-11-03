PCTV presents programming and community service awards

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM recently presented several programming and community service awards at PCTV’s 35th annual meeting and celebration.
The Community Service Through Community Media award went to Berkshire Community College, and was accepted by BCC Director of Marketing and Communications Jonah Sykes. The award recognizes an organization that has positively impacted our community using community media.
The Outstanding Member Service Award was given to Pat Gormalley. Gormalley has been involved with PCTV as a producer, volunteer and board member, and currently hosts the program “FYI.”
The award for Programming Excellence in a TV Series went to Taconic High School for the program "Taconic TV News,” which is produced by students at the school.
The award for Programming Excellence in a TV Special went to the Eagles Band. Diane Chicoine accepted the award as the producer of the concerts.
On the radio side, the award for Programming Excellence in a Radio Series was given to two different programs: Mike Pezzo’s “Mike’s Amazing Music” and Hannah Provencher for “Deep Cuts with Hannah.”
Community Programming Accomplishment certificates were also awarded to several member producers. The certificates recognize five, 10, and 15-year milestones in producing community programming.