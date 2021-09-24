PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Cable Broadcasting Inc., which operates Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM (89.7), re-elected four incumbent board members at its annual meeting and celebration which took place Sept. 22 at the PCTV studios.
Returning for new three-year terms are board president Peter Marchetti; board clerk Andrew McKeever; Karen Winslow, and Carol Zelek-Gerwitz. The PCTV board of directors consists of 13 volunteers who either live, work, or are retired from working in Pittsfield.
Marchetti, a senior vice-president at Pittsfield Co-operative Bank, and current president of the Pittsfield City Council, begins his eighth term. He has served on the board since 2000. McKeever, the public information officer for the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, has served on the board for the past year and will begin his first full three-year term.
Winslow, the customer service manager at Berkshire Precision Tool Company, has served for two years and is also beginning her first full three-year term. Zelek-Gerwitz, a retired nurse who is active in many local organizations, has served on the board since 2013.