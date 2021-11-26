PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television has partnered with the city of Pittsfield’s Recreation Program and will televise a Virtual 2021 Holiday Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The program will air on PCTV Access Pittsfield Channel 1301, PCTV Select, and the Pittsfield Community Television Facebook page. The program will also be simulcast on Lanesboro Community Television, Dalton Community Television, and CTSB in Southern Berkshire County.
The show will feature the Berkshire Hills Chorus, Kids 4 Harmony, and the Eagles Band Brass Ensemble. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a special appearance.
The program will be rerun multiple times during the holiday season and will be available for viewing on-demand on PCTV’s website, PittsfieldTV.org.