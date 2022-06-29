PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM (89.7) will both provide live radio and television coverage of Pittsfield’s Fourth of July Parade on Monday. Parade coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. on PCTV and at 10 a.m. on WTBR.
PCTV’s Coordinator of Advancement Bob Heck, and city of Pittsfield Recreation and Special Events coordinator Becky Manship will serve as new hosts this year while Pittsfield Parade Committee member Pat Kelly will return to the booth.
Radio coverage will be anchored by longtime WTBR personality Larry Kratka and Jen Glockner, the director of Pittsfield’s Office of Cultural Development.
The parade will be available for viewing on Access Pittsfield Channel 1301 in Pittsfield, on the Pittsfield Community Television Facebook page, and PCTV Select, and on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play, and at PittsfieldTV.org.
Outside of Pittsfield, the parade will be broadcast throughout the county on NBCTC, Dalton Community TV, CTSB-TV, and outside of the Berkshires on Northampton Open Media. It will also be available on-demand at PittsfieldTV.org and on PCTV Select.