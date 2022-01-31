PITTSFIELD — CHP Berkshire Pediatric Associates in Pittsfield has been selected to receive a 2021 Massachusetts Health Quality Partner Patient Experience Award.
Berkshire Pediatrics received the award in the patient-provider communications category.
MHQP introduced this award program in 2018 as a way to recognize the primary care practices that perform highest on its annual commercial patient experience survey, the only statewide survey of patient experience in primary care in Massachusetts.
In 2021, MHQP received over 38,000 responses to this survey of commercially insured patients from across the state. The results were used to identify the top overall performing adult primary care and pediatric practices from across the state in nine performance categories:
The award winners will be celebrated at a virtual event hosted by MHQP on Feb. 16.