People often told a young Bryan Beauregard he should sell cars. Turns out, they were spot on

PITTSFIELD — The walls in Bryan Beauregard's office at the Johnson Dealerships are lined with eight years of framed employee excellence awards.
Beauregard refers to it as his "accolade room." There are a lot of framed items on the walls because Beauregard is good at what he does. Between 2010 and 2018, he finished among the top 30 new car sellers in the Johnson Dealerships' region, which stretches from New Jersey to Maine.
Three years ago, Beauregard left the sales floor to become a sales manager at the dealership, which requires him to oversee the sales force and chip in where necessary. Johnson is the only dealership where he has ever worked.
We asked him what selling motor vehicles is like recently and this is what he told us.
Q: Why did you want to sell cars?
A: I didn't. I was told a lot when I was younger that I should be a car salesman. I never really understood the mentality of it. I was out of work and this was relatively close to where I was living. They hired someone in place of me for a job they had open. But I continued to come in even after they hired this person. That person didn't work out, and I came in on the right day when that guy wasn't pulling his weight.
Q: What kind of training do car salespeople go through?
A: Every manufacturer is going to have product information. They're going to make sure that you can tell Grandma Betty about her navigation system and all the new advanced safety systems whether they're standards or add-ons. How they do their phone systems. They're going to make sure that their salespeople, when talking to their customers, can intelligently explain these features and their products.
Q: Do they teach you how to make a sale?
A: Whether they go through sales training ... I don't want to call it the meat and potatoes of it. But there's steps to a sale from the meet and greet, to the needs assessment, to the presentation, to the walk around, the test drive, the trial closing on people. I don't think every manufacturer does that, and I don't think every dealership does. We don't do it so much here [in the Berkshires]. We're very home grown. But in some of the bigger cities you'll hear the word today a lot more in the presentation of the car. Today, today, today, today. And that's to break it down so you take that car home when? Today.
Q: So you can't just walk in off the street and get a job selling cars, right?
A: So what you're asking about is do we teach acumen. That's a word I've read in a lot of books about sales because it's what I do. Acumen is a word that describes car salespeople or any type of sales people. You can walk into a building and talk to the CEO of Greylock Federal Credit Union and in your next breath you can talk to the fry cook at Burger King. And both people will feel like you are in the conversation with them. You know what they're talking about. Not fake, but you can hold a conversation with anybody.
Q: How do you learn that? Would you say it's a natural skill, or does it take practice?
A: It's going back to what I said in the beginning, that people said "You should sell cars." That could be the skill that some people just naturally have. You can learn it, but I think most people with it are born with it.
Q: So why did people think you would be good at selling cars?
A: Because they feel maybe that you're likable. That you have a certain energy about you. I always enjoyed just interacting with people. I wouldn't be happy on a roof hammering nails in the summertime. I wouldn't be happy delivering out of a van.
Q: Did you work in sales before you did this?
A: Yes. In my 20s I worked at an [auto parts store].
I thought you were going to ask me what I do here?
Q: I was going to ask you that.
A: I joke around with it and I say that my job is to make people's automotive dreams come true.
Q: That sounds like a sales pitch, though.
A: It does, but it's not.
Q: Tell me how it isn't.
A: I don't push anything on anybody. As a matter of fact if you ask any of my salespeople the first thing I ask them when they come up to the desk is, "Does this customer want to own this car?" I don't say the customer needs to own this car or the customer needs to own this black truck right here. The customer needs to tell me they want to own this car. After that, then I do everything in my power, that the Johnson's have given me, to help make that happen.
Q: What makes someone good at selling cars?
A: You have to like people, first off. You have to think on your feet. There's a lot of retention, information. You can talk about the horsepower, the fuel economy rating, model trim levels.
Q: What's the best part of your job?
A: There's still a thrill, I don't know if its seratonin or you could call it a rush. But there's still a little bit of something that your heart races a little when you hand over the numbers to somebody and whether they're going to buy a car or not, and they say yes. There's still a little bit of a feel-good endorphin that goes through your body.
Q: Is it addicting?
A: It can also be a bad thing because you can lose sight of people. It doesn't have anything to do with the money. I've had it happen to me and and I've seen it happen to others. It's addicting, it really is. There's a chemical imbalance that happens when someone says yes to whatever you're putting in front of them.
Q: How do you deal with that?
A: I don't think you temper that. It will run it's course. It will either take someone out or they'll stay in the business. I've been with Johnson's since 2009... I've seen 65 salespeople come and go. Most are not in the business anymore.
Q: What's the hardest part of your job?
A: That's a tough one because I don't find much of my job hard.
Q: Then maybe I should ask, what's the worst part of your job?
A: What is the worst part of my job? I will come to work and stay late. ... My job is a lifestyle. It's not a job to me; it's what I do.
Q: So you really struggle when asked what you don't like about it?
A: There are things I dislike. ... I dislike being sworn at. It doesn't [happen a lot]. It doesn't have to be directed at me. But if it's in our conversation and it's about something that we are in control of I don't use those words as practice. Maybe on a back porch with a cold beer and some friends, things can come out. But not in business. It's not a place for it.
Q: People who sell cars often get a bad rap because of what people think they do. What's your reaction to that stereotype?
A: It's unfortunate [that stereotype existed] in the '40s and '50s and the '60s and going into the '70s and '80s. But the internet has changed how people buy cars so much. Not just how they buy cars, but what they know about buying cars.
Everybody can go onto kellybluebook.com. They can put their information in and they can get a generalized idea of what their car's trade-in value is. You can go onto our website, find a 2022 Ford Edge, and purchase this thing entirely from your desktop, from securing the financing from deciding if you want any extended warranties, or paint protection products completely hassle-free, right from your phone.
So the old days, and I go back to the '40s and '50s and '60s and '70s, maybe this was a less honest job. Maybe the purchaser wasn't as aware of what their trade-ins actually were. The internet has revolutionized car buying to the point where you don't even have to come in.